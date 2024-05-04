Samsara Inc (IOT) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: Revenue Beats Estimates with 37% Growth, EPS Improves

Q1 Revenue Surpasses Analyst Expectations, Significant ARR Growth

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $280.7 million, representing a 37% year-over-year growth, surpassing analyst estimates of $272.43 million.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $1.176 billion, up 37% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Loss per Share: $(0.10), an improvement from $(0.13) in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 76%, up from 72% in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $18.6 million, a significant improvement from $(2.2) million in the same quarter last year.
  • Number of Customers with ARR over $100,000: 1,964, an increase of 43% year-over-year.
On June 6, 2024, Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing robust financial performance. Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations, connecting physical operations data to the Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Performance Highlights

Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial) reported Q1 revenue of $280.7 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $272.43 million and representing a 37% year-over-year growth. The company also reported an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $1.176 billion, marking a 37% increase from the previous year. Notably, the number of customers with ARR over $100,000 grew by 43% year-over-year to 1,964.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a GAAP gross profit of $212.1 million, up from $146.8 million in Q1 FY2024, with a GAAP gross margin of 76%, an improvement of 4 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $215.9 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 77%. These metrics are crucial as they indicate the company's efficiency in managing its cost of goods sold relative to its revenue.

Income Statement and Key Metrics

Despite a GAAP operating loss of $66.0 million, Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial) improved its GAAP operating margin to -24% from -37% in the previous year. The non-GAAP operating income was $6.2 million, reflecting a non-GAAP operating margin of 2%, a significant improvement from the -9% margin in Q1 FY2024. The GAAP net loss per share was $0.10, better than the estimated -$0.13, while the non-GAAP net income per share was $0.03.

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024 Y/Y Change
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $1,175.7 million $856.2 million 37%
Total Revenue $280.7 million $204.3 million 37%
GAAP Gross Profit $212.1 million $146.8 million $65.3 million
GAAP Gross Margin 76% 72% 4 pts
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $215.9 million $149.7 million $66.2 million
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 77% 73% 4 pts
GAAP Operating Loss $(66.0) million $(75.8) million $9.8 million
GAAP Operating Margin -24% -37% 14 pts
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $6.2 million $(19.0) million $25.2 million
Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2% -9% 12 pts
GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.10) $(0.13) $0.03
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share $0.03 $(0.02) $0.05
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $23.7 million $10.5 million $13.2 million
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $18.6 million $(2.2) million $20.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 4, 2024, Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial) reported total assets of $1.749 billion, up from $1.735 billion as of February 3, 2024. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $162.5 million from $135.5 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $23.7 million, a significant increase from $10.5 million in the previous year. Adjusted free cash flow was $18.6 million, compared to -$2.2 million in Q1 FY2024.

Commentary and Analysis

“We delivered a strong first quarter of the new fiscal year with Q1 revenue of $280.7 million, growing 37%

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Samsara Inc for further details.

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.