On June 6, 2024, Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing robust financial performance. Samsara Inc provides an end-to-end solution for operations, connecting physical operations data to the Connected Operations Cloud, which consists of the Data Platform and Application. The company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.
Performance Highlights
Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial) reported Q1 revenue of $280.7 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $272.43 million and representing a 37% year-over-year growth. The company also reported an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $1.176 billion, marking a 37% increase from the previous year. Notably, the number of customers with ARR over $100,000 grew by 43% year-over-year to 1,964.
Financial Achievements
The company achieved a GAAP gross profit of $212.1 million, up from $146.8 million in Q1 FY2024, with a GAAP gross margin of 76%, an improvement of 4 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $215.9 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 77%. These metrics are crucial as they indicate the company's efficiency in managing its cost of goods sold relative to its revenue.
Income Statement and Key Metrics
Despite a GAAP operating loss of $66.0 million, Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial) improved its GAAP operating margin to -24% from -37% in the previous year. The non-GAAP operating income was $6.2 million, reflecting a non-GAAP operating margin of 2%, a significant improvement from the -9% margin in Q1 FY2024. The GAAP net loss per share was $0.10, better than the estimated -$0.13, while the non-GAAP net income per share was $0.03.
|Metric
|Q1 FY2025
|Q1 FY2024
|Y/Y Change
|Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)
|$1,175.7 million
|$856.2 million
|37%
|Total Revenue
|$280.7 million
|$204.3 million
|37%
|GAAP Gross Profit
|$212.1 million
|$146.8 million
|$65.3 million
|GAAP Gross Margin
|76%
|72%
|4 pts
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|$215.9 million
|$149.7 million
|$66.2 million
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|77%
|73%
|4 pts
|GAAP Operating Loss
|$(66.0) million
|$(75.8) million
|$9.8 million
|GAAP Operating Margin
|-24%
|-37%
|14 pts
|Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
|$6.2 million
|$(19.0) million
|$25.2 million
|Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|2%
|-9%
|12 pts
|GAAP Net Loss Per Share
|$(0.10)
|$(0.13)
|$0.03
|Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share
|$0.03
|$(0.02)
|$0.05
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$23.7 million
|$10.5 million
|$13.2 million
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$18.6 million
|$(2.2) million
|$20.8 million
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of May 4, 2024, Samsara Inc (IOT, Financial) reported total assets of $1.749 billion, up from $1.735 billion as of February 3, 2024. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $162.5 million from $135.5 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $23.7 million, a significant increase from $10.5 million in the previous year. Adjusted free cash flow was $18.6 million, compared to -$2.2 million in Q1 FY2024.
Commentary and Analysis
"We delivered a strong first quarter of the new fiscal year with Q1 revenue of $280.7 million, growing 37%
