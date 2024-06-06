On June 6, 2024, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2024. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segments include U.S. Concrete Pumping, U.K. Operations, U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment and the majority of its revenue from its business in the United States.

Performance Overview

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP, Financial) reported revenue of $107.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, a slight decrease from $107.8 million in the same period last year. The company’s gross profit also declined to $41.8 million from $43.5 million, while income from operations fell to $12.1 million from $13.2 million. Net income dropped significantly to $3.0 million from $5.6 million, and net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.6 million or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million or $0.09 per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Challenges and Financial Achievements

The company faced several challenges, including a slowdown in commercial construction work due to rising interest rates, oversaturation of concrete pumps in certain markets, and higher-than-normal precipitation, particularly in Texas and the southwestern United States. Despite these hurdles, the U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services segment showed robust growth, with revenue increasing by 19% year-over-year.

In the second quarter, continued double-digit revenue growth in our U.S. Concrete Waste Management segment mostly offset a volume-driven decline in our U.S. Concrete Pumping segment," said CPH CEO Bruce Young. "This was due to interest-rate-sensitive commercial work being further delayed, as well as another quarter of above-average rainfall in Texas and our markets in the southwestern United States."

Financial Metrics and Segment Performance

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $27.5 million, down from $28.8 million in the prior year, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.7% compared to 26.7%. The company had $391.4 million in debt outstanding and net debt of $373.5 million, with total available liquidity of $216.9 million as of April 30, 2024.

Metric Q2 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 Revenue $107.1 million $107.8 million Gross Profit $41.8 million $43.5 million Income from Operations $12.1 million $13.2 million Net Income $3.0 million $5.6 million Adjusted EBITDA $27.5 million $28.8 million

Segment Analysis

In the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment, revenue decreased by 5% to $74.6 million, primarily due to lower volume from commercial projects and adverse weather conditions. The U.K. Operations segment saw a modest revenue increase of 2% to $15.5 million, while the U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services segment experienced a significant 19% revenue growth to $16.9 million.

Outlook

Despite the challenging market environment, the company remains optimistic about its diversified business model and expects fiscal year 2024 revenue to range between $455.0 million to $465.0 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $120.0 million to $125.0 million. The company also maintains its outlook for free cash flow of at least $75.0 million and expects its leverage ratio to be approximately 2.75x by October 31, 2024.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc for further details.