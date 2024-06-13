Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing on June 6, 2024, reporting financial results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024. Zumiez Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer engaged in the sale of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company provides merchandise with cultural elements coming from fashion, music, art from action sports, streetwear, and other lifestyles. The company operates under the brands Zumiez, Fast Times, and Blue Tomato, and through both physical stores and websites. The majority of the company's stores are located in the U.S., with the rest in Canada, Australia, and Europe. The U.S. market contributes to the majority of the company's revenue.

Performance Overview

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Zumiez Inc reported net sales of $177.4 million, a 3.0% decrease from $182.9 million in the same period last year. Despite the decline in sales, the company managed to reduce its net loss to $16.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $18.4 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the first quarter of the prior fiscal year. This performance exceeded the analyst estimates of -$1.14 earnings per share and $171.47 million in revenue.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Zumiez Inc's financial achievements in the first quarter were driven by improved sales trends in the North American region and enhanced merchandise margins in Europe. The company's focus on full-priced selling in Europe helped offset expense deleverage, contributing to better operating performance compared to the previous year. However, the overall sales pressure remains a challenge, and the company acknowledges the need to return to historic levels of sales and profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Net Sales $177.4 million $182.9 million Gross Profit $51.9 million $49.4 million Operating Loss -$20.2 million -$21.4 million Net Loss -$16.8 million -$18.4 million Cash and Marketable Securities $146.6 million $155.3 million

Commentary and Future Outlook

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “Fiscal 2024 is off to an encouraging start as we once again achieved sequential improvement in our year-over-year quarterly sales trends and both top and bottom line results exceeded our initial outlook for the quarter. The results were driven by our North American region which inflected positive in the first quarter. At the same time, our focus on improving full priced selling in Europe helped expand merchandise margins, which more than offset expense deleverage and fueled enhanced operating performance versus a year ago, even as overall sales remained under pressure. We still have much work to do to return to historic levels of both sales and profitability, but I am confident that our strategies to reinvigorate growth and reduce our cost base have us on the path to deliver further progress over the remainder of this year and beyond.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 4, 2024, Zumiez Inc had cash and current marketable securities of $146.6 million, down from $155.3 million at April 29, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to capital expenditures of $17.5 million, partially offset by $9.1 million provided by operating activities. The company's total assets stood at $656.6 million, with total liabilities of $319.3 million and shareholders' equity of $337.3 million.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

On June 5, 2024, Zumiez Inc approved the repurchase of up to $25 million of common stock, with the program expected to continue through June 30, 2025. This move reflects the company's confidence in its long-term growth prospects and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Conclusion

Zumiez Inc's first-quarter results for fiscal 2024 show a company making strides in improving its financial performance despite ongoing challenges. The sequential improvement in sales trends and better-than-expected earnings highlight the effectiveness of the company's strategies. However, the pressure on overall sales and the need to return to historic profitability levels remain key areas of focus moving forward.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zumiez Inc for further details.