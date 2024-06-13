Robert Soderbery, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Flash Business at Western Digital Corp (WDC, Financial), executed a sale of 26,853 shares of the company on June 4, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 144,623 shares of Western Digital Corp.

Western Digital Corp is a global provider of data storage technologies and solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in a variety of devices such as desktop and notebook computers, servers, and network attached storage devices, as well as other consumer electronics.

Over the past year, Robert Soderbery has sold a total of 92,314 shares of Western Digital Corp and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Western Digital Corp shows that there have been no insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the recent transaction, shares of Western Digital Corp were trading at $73.48, giving the company a market cap of $24.57 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.99.

The GF Value of $36.95 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

