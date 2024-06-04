On June 4, 2024, L. Hewes, Chief Medical Officer of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC, Financial), sold 2,424 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 6, 2024, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 29,514 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapies for genomically defined diseases. The company's approach aims at targeting specific mutations that cause cancer and other serious diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,551 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Blueprint Medicines Corp, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp were trading at $104.91 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.54 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34, indicating a potential overvaluation in the market.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

