On June 4, 2024, Andrew Thomas, Chief Experience Officer of Kforce Inc (KFRC, Financial), sold 4,801 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares of Kforce Inc.

Kforce Inc is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that provides flexible and permanent staffing solutions in the technology, finance, and accounting sectors, primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, Andrew Thomas has engaged in multiple transactions involving Kforce Inc shares, selling a total of 4,801 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys at Kforce Inc.

On the valuation front, Kforce Inc shares were trading at $61.43 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.206 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.52, which is above both the industry median of 17.54 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $62.19, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This suggests that Kforce Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company amidst its current market valuation and performance metrics.

