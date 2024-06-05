On June 5, 2024, Michael Dreyer, Director at Coherent Corp (COHR, Financial), executed a sale of 14,239 shares of the company at a price of $66.61 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares of Coherent Corp.

Coherent Corp is a global company that designs, manufactures, and services laser systems and components. These products are used in a broad range of applications, including materials processing, communications, entertainment, medicine, and scientific research.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Coherent Corp shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 38 insider sells. Michael Dreyer has sold a total of 14,239 shares and purchased 0 shares during this period.

As of the latest sale date, Coherent Corp's shares were trading at $66.61, giving the company a market cap of $10.067 billion. The stock is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.28, based on a GF Value of $52.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Coherent Corp provides investors with a snapshot of the company's recent stock transactions and valuation metrics, reflecting the ongoing financial activities within the company.

