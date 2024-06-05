On June 5, 2024, Faye Ashby, Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH, Financial), executed a sale of 19,582 shares of the company at an average price of $18.42 per share. The transaction resulted in a total value of approximately $360,521. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,614 shares in the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd operates as a cruise company globally. It offers itineraries to destinations around the world, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company is known for its Freestyle Cruising, which allows guests a flexible cruise vacation experience.

Over the past year, Faye Ashby has sold a total of 35,393 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 5 insider sales and 2 insider buys recorded.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd were trading at $18.42 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.80 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.96, which is above both the industry median of 19.38 and the company’s historical median.

The stock’s valuation according to the GF Value is $37.90, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.49. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might provide current shareholders and potential investors with insight into how insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.