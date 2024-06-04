On June 4, 2024, Sanjay Goel, Executive Vice President & President, Asia-Pacific of American Tower Corp (AMT, Financial), sold 3,504 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $200.36 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,413 shares of American Tower Corp.

American Tower Corp (AMT, Financial) is a global provider of wireless communications infrastructure and next-generation wireless technologies. The company owns and operates more than 180,000 communication sites.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at American Tower Corp shows a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Sanjay Goel, has sold a total of 3,504 shares and has not purchased any shares during this period.

As of the latest sale, American Tower Corp was trading at $200.36, giving the company a market cap of approximately $93.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 45.13, which is above the industry median of 16.79.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $231.32, indicating that at a price of $200.36, American Tower Corp is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sell might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's future prospects.

