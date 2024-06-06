On June 6, 2024, Kimberly Chainey, the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of AptarGroup Inc (ATR, Financial), sold 825 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,812 shares of AptarGroup Inc.

AptarGroup Inc specializes in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions. The company's innovative services and products serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food, and beverage.

Over the past year, Kimberly Chainey has sold a total of 2,245 shares and has not purchased any shares. The recent transaction reflects a continuing trend of insider sales at AptarGroup Inc, with a total of 15 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of AptarGroup Inc were priced at $146.77. The company's market cap stood at approximately $9.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio was recorded at 31.32, which is above both the industry median of 28.33 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of AptarGroup Inc is estimated at $130.58, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

