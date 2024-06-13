John Harris, the EVP, Global Operations and Manufacturing at Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR, Financial), executed a sale of 1,521 shares of the company on June 4, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,922 shares of Integer Holdings Corp.

Integer Holdings Corp specializes in medical device outsource manufacturing. The company provides comprehensive products and services in medical device outsourcing, enhancing the capabilities of medical device manufacturers worldwide.

Over the past year, John Harris has sold a total of 1,833 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The broader insider transaction trend at Integer Holdings Corp shows no insider purchases in the past year, with a total of 8 insider sales during the same period.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Integer Holdings Corp were trading at $120.44. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 41.87, which is above both the industry median of 28.33 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $99.27, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21. This suggests that Integer Holdings Corp is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

