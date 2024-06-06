On June 6, 2024, Jared Isaacman, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and 10% Owner of Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial), purchased 29,669 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 651,631 shares. The transaction details are documented in the SEC Filing.

Shift4 Payments Inc, a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, has seen a mix of insider buying and selling activities over the past year. There have been three insider buys and 11 insider sells during this period. Notably, over the past year, Jared Isaacman has increased his holdings by 154,720 shares, with no recorded sales.

On the valuation front, Shift4 Payments Inc was trading at $69.23 per share on the day of the insider's recent purchase. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.44 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 46.79, which is above both the industry median of 26.2 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $101.22, suggesting that Shift4 Payments Inc is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent purchase by the insider could be a signal to investors regarding the perceived value of the company at current prices, especially in the context of its current valuation metrics and market performance.

