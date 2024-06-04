Director William Lyons Sells 750 Shares of Morningstar Inc (MORN)

On June 4, 2024, William Lyons, a Director at Morningstar Inc (MORN, Financial), sold 750 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,590 shares of Morningstar Inc.

Morningstar Inc is a global financial services firm that provides an array of investment-research and investment-management services. From data to management and advisory services, the company caters to investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Morningstar Inc shows a total of 65 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent transaction by William Lyons aligns with the ongoing trend of insider selling at the company.

Shares of Morningstar Inc were trading at $289.07 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $12.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Morningstar Inc stands at 59.11, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 18.03.

The stock is currently valued near its intrinsic value according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that it is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by William Lyons might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the broader context of insider transactions and valuation metrics at Morningstar Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.