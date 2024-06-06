On June 6, 2024, MILLER JOHN R III, Director of The Middleby Corp (MIDD, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,931 shares of The Middleby Corp.

The Middleby Corp is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries.

Shares of The Middleby Corp were priced at $126.32 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $6.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 17.53, which is lower than the industry median of 22.44 and also below the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, The Middleby Corp has a GF Value of $151.92, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

Over the past year, insider activity at The Middleby Corp has included 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells. MILLER JOHN R III has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in The Middleby Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.