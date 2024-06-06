On June 6, 2024, Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of the Board, purchased 17,075 shares of Beyond Inc (BYON, Financial) at a price of $14.61 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 186,973 shares in the company.

Beyond Inc is a company that specializes in [insert business description here].

The recent purchase by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at Beyond Inc, where there have been 14 insider buys and 4 insider sells. The insider transaction history suggests a positive sentiment among those with intimate knowledge of the company.

As of the latest transaction, Beyond Inc has a market cap of $682.87 million. The stock's valuation metrics are as follows:

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Beyond Inc is estimated at $21.79 per share, which places the current price at a GF Value ratio of 0.67, indicating that the stock might be undervalued.

This valuation suggests that investors should think twice as the stock could be a possible value trap based on its GF Value status.

Overall, the insider buying activity combined with the company's valuation metrics provides critical data points for investors considering an investment in Beyond Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.