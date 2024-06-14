Mary Tocio, Director at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company on June 4, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 32,757 shares of the company.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc operates in the childcare and early education industry, providing services designed to help employers and families better address the challenges of work and family life. The company offers center-based full service childcare and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services.

Over the past year, Mary Tocio has sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc shows a pattern of 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc were priced at $108.95, valuing the company with a market cap of $6.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 76.29, significantly above both the industry median of 17.565 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value of $112.49 is slightly above the current trading price, suggesting a fair valuation of the stock.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider sell by Mary Tocio follows a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have been more prevalent than buys, reflecting in the stock's trading and valuation metrics.

