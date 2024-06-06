On June 6, 2024, David Powers, President & CEO of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK, Financial), executed a sale of 10,955 shares of the company at a price of $1086.5 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 76,006 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Deckers Outdoor Corp is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's portfolio includes popular brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, and Sanuk, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and activities.

Over the past year, David Powers has sold a total of 46,912 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 21 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading at $1086.5 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $27.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.38, which is above both the industry median of 19.31 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $609.06, indicating that with a current price of $1086.5, Deckers Outdoor Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.78.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into executive sentiment and possibly influencing market perceptions of Deckers Outdoor Corp's valuation and future prospects.

