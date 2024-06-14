Insider Sale: Joseph Nachman Sells Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP)

Joseph Nachman, the Chief Operating Officer of Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial), executed a sale of 4,941 shares of the company on June 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction occurred at a stock price of $36.53 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 295,842 shares of Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc operates as a platform for local business reviews and community engagement. Users can post reviews, reserve services, and engage with local businesses directly through the platform.

Over the past year, Joseph Nachman has sold a total of 64,941 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Yelp Inc shows a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the recent transaction, Yelp Inc had a market cap of approximately $2.443 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 23.07, which is above the industry median of 21.93.

The GF Value of Yelp Inc is $45.02, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

