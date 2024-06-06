On June 6, 2024, Robert Cascella, a Director at Neuronetics Inc (STIM, Financial), purchased 50,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 244,098 shares of Neuronetics Inc.

Neuronetics Inc specializes in developing medical equipment for psychiatric disorders, notably through its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, which is used in the treatment of major depressive disorders through non-invasive therapies.

The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $2.05, valuing the purchase at $102,500. This acquisition has increased Robert Cascella's holdings significantly, reflecting a strong commitment to the company's future. Over the past year, Robert Cascella has purchased a total of 78,500 shares of Neuronetics Inc and has not sold any shares.

The insider transaction history at Neuronetics Inc shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 16 insider sells.

Shares of Neuronetics Inc were trading at $2.05 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $60.895 million. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.55, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

