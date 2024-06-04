On June 4, 2024, Dean Hager, Director at Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial), executed a sale of 30,442 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 339,639 shares of the company.

Jamf Holding Corp specializes in providing software solutions for Apple devices to businesses, educational institutions, and government entities, helping them manage their Apple ecosystem efficiently and securely.

Over the past year, Dean Hager has sold a total of 129,172 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Jamf Holding Corp, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Jamf Holding Corp's shares were trading at $15.46 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.95 billion. The stock's GF Value is estimated at $27.16, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This suggests that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential shareholders, as it provides insight into the actions of significant insiders within Jamf Holding Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.