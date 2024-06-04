Chief Legal Officer Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD, Financial) on June 4, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 943,815 shares of the company.

Robinhood Markets Inc operates as a financial services company, primarily offering a platform for individual investors to buy and sell stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies without commission fees. The company aims to democratize finance for all by providing an intuitive and accessible investing platform.

Over the past year, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr has sold a total of 203,348 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Robinhood Markets Inc shows a total of 62 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Robinhood Markets Inc's shares were trading at $21.05 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $20.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 143.80, significantly above both the industry median of 18.03 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $14.18, indicating that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current stock valuation metrics.

