Nicolas Jammet, the Chief Concept Officer of Sweetgreen Inc (SG, Financial), executed a sale of 150,000 shares of the company on June 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Post-transaction, the insider owns 2,100,000 shares of the company. Sweetgreen Inc (SG) is known for its focus on simple, seasonal, healthy food. The company operates a chain of American fast casual restaurants that emphasize sustainability and locally sourced ingredients. The shares were sold at a price of $30.5 each, placing the total value of the transaction at approximately $4,575,000. This sale contributes to a pattern observed over the past year, where Nicolas Jammet has sold a total of 375,000 shares and made no purchases of the stock. The broader insider transaction history for Sweetgreen Inc (SG) reveals a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 47 insider sales and no insider buys. 1798952977319489536.png The current market cap of Sweetgreen Inc stands at $3.91 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the company's stock performance and valuation. For more information on the valuation of Sweetgreen Inc (SG), the GF Value can provide an insight into whether the stock is currently undervalued or overvalued based on historical trading prices and other company financials.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

