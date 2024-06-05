On June 5, 2024, Nathaniel Ru, Chief Brand Officer of Sweetgreen Inc (SG, Financial), executed a sale of 150,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of Sweetgreen Inc.

Sweetgreen Inc is a company that specializes in offering seasonal, healthy food options with a focus on sustainability and local sourcing. The company operates numerous locations across the United States, providing a fresh take on fast-casual dining.

The shares were sold at a price of $30.5 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $4,575,000. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Sweetgreen Inc has seen a total of 47 insider sells and no insider buys. Specifically, the insider, Nathaniel Ru, has sold a total of 486,464 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

The current market cap of Sweetgreen Inc stands at approximately $3.91 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are key indicators for investors. Additionally, the GF Value provides a reference point for the stock's intrinsic value based on historical trading prices, financials, and analysts' forecasts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's stock performance and valuation. The transaction details and the insider's remaining stake are crucial for understanding the insider's perspective on the stock's future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.