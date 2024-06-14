Bank of America Corp's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Bank of America Corp

Introduction to Bank of America Corp's Dividend

Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on 2024-06-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Bank of America Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Bank of America Corp Do?

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

A Glimpse at Bank of America Corp's Dividend History

Bank of America Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Bank of America Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2009. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 15 years.

Breaking Down Bank of America Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Bank of America Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.36% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.41%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Bank of America Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 8.50%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 10.60% per year. And over the past decade, Bank of America Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 31.70%.

Based on Bank of America Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Bank of America Corp stock as of today is approximately 3.91%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Bank of America Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.32.

Bank of America Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Bank of America Corp's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Bank of America Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Bank of America Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Bank of America Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 7.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 53.83% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Bank of America Corp's earnings increased by approximately 21.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 62.09% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 6.80%, which outperforms approximately 46.27% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Given Bank of America Corp's strong dividend payment history, consistent growth in dividend rates, and robust financial health indicated by its payout ratio and profitability, the company appears to be a reliable choice for value investors focused on dividend yield. The growth metrics further reinforce the potential for sustained dividend payouts, making Bank of America Corp a compelling consideration for those seeking stable income investments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.