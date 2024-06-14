Kimberly-Clark Corp's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Dividends

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.22 per share, payable on 2024-07-02, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-06-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Kimberly-Clark Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Kimberly-Clark Corp Do?

With more than half of sales from personal care and another third from consumer tissue products, Kimberly-Clark sits as a leading manufacturer in the tissue and hygiene realm. Its brand mix includes Huggies, Scott, Kotex, Depend, Kleenex, and Cottonelle. The firm also operates K-C Professional, which partners with businesses to provide safety and sanitary offerings for the workplace. Kimberly-Clark generates just over of half its sales in North America and more than 10% in Europe, with the rest predominantly concentrated in Asia and Latin America.

A Glimpse at Kimberly-Clark Corp's Dividend History

Kimberly-Clark Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1973. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Kimberly-Clark Corp has increased its dividend each year since 1973. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 51 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Kimberly-Clark Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Kimberly-Clark Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.45% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.54%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Kimberly-Clark Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 3.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 3.60% per year. And over the past decade, Kimberly-Clark Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.00%.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Kimberly-Clark Corp stock as of today is approximately 4.12%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Kimberly-Clark Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Kimberly-Clark Corp's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Kimberly-Clark Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Kimberly-Clark Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Kimberly-Clark Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 2.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 65.64% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Kimberly-Clark Corp's earnings increased by approximately -5.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 66.71% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -2.40%, which underperforms approximately 68.74% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Kimberly-Clark Corp's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, and strong payout ratio, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. However, the mixed performance in growth metrics suggests a need for cautious optimism. Investors should monitor these trends closely to ensure that future dividend sustainability is not compromised. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

