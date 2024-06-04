Jun 04, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jun 04, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Richard Hickman

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd - Investor Relations

* Stephanie Hocking

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd - Head of IR



=====================

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the HarbourVest Global private equity limited investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll I'd now like to hand you over to Richard Hickman, Managing Director.



Richard Hickman - HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for attending HVP's results, webinar mines, Richard Hickman. I'm a Managing Director in the London office of HarbourVest. And my role is 100% focused on the listed fund HVP. And to my left, you'll see my colleague, Stephanie Hocking, Head of IR.



Stephanie Hocking - HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd - Head of IR<