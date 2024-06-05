Jun 05, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Q4 and FY24 Earnings Conference Call of PTC India Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
Today, we are having management team led by CA Mahendra Lodha, Director of Finance and CFO, MD and CEO, additional charge; who is accompanied by Mr. S. Siva Kumar, ED Credit; and Mr. Kalur Srinivas, ED Monitoring.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. CA Mahendra Lodha, Director of Finance and CFO, MD and CEO, additional charge of the company. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Mahendra Lodha - PTC India Financial Services Ltd - Managing Director, CEO, Director of Finance, CFO & Executive Director
Yeah. Good afternoon, all our esteemed investors. So we have already uploaded a detailed presentation on the website, and I will update the brief highlights of the financials. So we have already published our financial results for the Q4 2024 as well as the financial-year 2024.
So just to mention, during the financial year 2024, we have
Q4 2024 PTC India Financial Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 05, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...