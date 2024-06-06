Q1 2024 Big Lots Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 06, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Alvin Concepcion - Big Lots, Inc. - IR



Good morning. This is Alvin Concepcion, Vice President of Investor Relations at Big Lots. Welcome to the Big Lots first quarter conference call. (Event Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. On the call with me today are Bruce Thorn, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jonathan Ramsden, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial, and Administrative Officer.



Before starting today's call, we would like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made on the call involve risk and uncertainties that are subject to the company's Safe Harbor provisions as stated in the Company's press release and SEC filings, and that actual results can differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. And I would also like to point out that commentary today is focused on adjusted non-GAAP results. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP adjusted results are available in today's press release first quarter earnings release presentation and financial information is available at Big Lots.com/corporate/investors. Question and