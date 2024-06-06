ABM Industries Inc (ABM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Cash Flow and Raised Full-Year Guidance

ABM Industries Inc (ABM) reports solid organic growth and raises full-year adjusted EPS guidance despite challenges in certain segments.

Summary
  • Revenue: $2 billion, increased 1.7% year-over-year, all organic growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 6.5%.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.87.
  • Net Income: $43.8 million or $0.69 per diluted share, down 16% and 12% respectively year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $55.5 million, decreased 8% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $125.3 million, declined 9% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $101 million.
  • Debt: Total indebtedness of $1.4 billion, with a total debt to pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.3x.
  • Available Liquidity: $561.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $60.7 million.
  • Share Repurchase: 555,000 shares repurchased at an average price of $42.84, total cost of $23.8 million.
  • Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: Raised to $3.40 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.45.
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Margin Guidance: 6.2% to 6.5%.
  • Full Year Normalized Free Cash Flow Guidance: $240 million to $270 million, expected towards the upper end of the range.
Release Date: June 06, 2024

Positive Points

  • Strong cash flow and adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5%.
  • Mid-single-digit organic revenue growth in aviation, technical solutions, manufacturing & distribution, and education segments.
  • Record $1 billion in new sales during the first half of the year.
  • Raised full-year guidance for adjusted EPS to $3.40 to $3.50.
  • Significant new business wins, including large contracts in aviation and education.

Negative Points

  • Net income and adjusted net income decreased compared to the prior year.
  • Absence of a large aviation project impacted comparable revenue and margins.
  • Higher corporate investments and costs associated with ELEVATE and integration.
  • B&I segment experienced a slight year-over-year revenue decline.
  • Challenges in the commercial real estate market affecting B&I segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about organic growth in the M&D segment for the back half of the year, considering the supplier rebalancing issue?
A: Scott Salmirs, President and CEO: We expect the M&D segment to be down in the back half due to the supplier rebalancing. However, we believe M&D will be a double-digit top and bottom line industry group in the future. This period will take us through the next two quarters and a bit into next year, but we remain excited about the segment's long-term prospects.

Q: Can you provide more details on the data centers' contribution to your business and the opportunities there?
A: Scott Salmirs, President and CEO: Data centers bridge our M&D and ATS industry groups, involving services from underfloor cleaning to power testing and mechanical maintenance. While currently a small part of our $8 billion-plus revenue, data centers offer higher margins and significant growth potential. We are well-positioned to capitalize on the expected build-out over the next several years.

Q: Is a low single-digit decline still the right way to think about the B&I segment for the year?
A: Scott Salmirs, President and CEO: Yes, low single-digit declines are still expected. However, our resiliency is coming through, and the compression from tenants has not been as dramatic as initially feared. We are seeing a palpable movement back to the office, especially in Class A spaces, which should help stabilize the segment.

Q: Can you contextualize the record $1 billion in new business for the first half of the year?
A: Scott Salmirs, President and CEO: This is a significant increase compared to previous years. For example, in 2016, our full-year new business was $750 million. Even excluding large projects like the $180 million microgrid project, we still saw growth compared to last year. This success is due to our structured approach to new sales, leveraging CRM systems, training, and hyper-targeting.

Q: How is the performance of Class A properties compared to the rest of the portfolio?
A: Earl Ellis, CFO: Our strategy has long focused on Class A properties because these clients value our offerings and are less price-sensitive. Class A properties have shown resilience, especially as tenants move up from Class B spaces. While we have a diversified portfolio, Class A remains a significant and stable part of our business.

Q: Was there something specific that led you to raise the guidance for the year?
A: Scott Salmirs, President and CEO: Our increased confidence comes from a combination of factors, including strong new sales, solid performance across industry groups, and a positive outlook for the second half of the year. We felt it was the right move to raise guidance based on these metrics.

Q: How do you expect seasonality to play out this year, given that Q3 and Q4 EPS should be fairly balanced?
A: Earl Ellis, CFO: Typically, we see more revenue and profit in the back half, especially driven by ATS. However, the reset in M&D due to the supplier rebalancing will offset some of the favorable seasonality. Overall, we expect balanced EPS between Q3 and Q4.

Q: How do you characterize the recent share repurchases, and what should we expect for free cash flow in the back half of the year?
A: Earl Ellis, CFO: The recent share repurchases were primarily to offset dilutive share-based compensation. Given our strong free cash flow and low leverage, we may consider opportunistic buybacks in the future. We are on track to meet our full-year free cash flow guidance of $240 million to $270 million, likely trending towards the high end of that range.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

