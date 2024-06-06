Release Date: June 06, 2024

Positive Points

Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX, Financial) achieved its strongest revenue quarter of the year in Q4, ending within its full-year revenue guidance.

The company expects 10% to 15% revenue growth in fiscal 2025, driven by strong performance in LED lighting and EV charging segments.

The EV business recorded a 96% increase in revenue for fiscal 2024, with a strong pipeline of over $45 million in opportunities.

The company successfully executed a large Department of Defense base project in Germany, showcasing its project management capabilities.

Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) introduced new BABA-compliant LED lighting fixtures, which are expected to drive growth due to federal funding requirements.

Negative Points

The maintenance segment faced challenges with unprofitable contracts, leading to a reduction in revenue by approximately $6.8 million.

The company expects a $5 million contraction in maintenance services revenue in fiscal 2025 due to the loss of three legacy customers.

Operating expenses declined due to a net earnout reversal, but this indicates volatility in financial performance.

The company recorded a noncash impairment charge of $456,000 for intangible assets acquired as part of the Stay-Lite acquisition.

There will be some negative effect on gross margins in Q1 fiscal 2025 as the company works through remaining work orders for lapsed maintenance contracts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Hi, Mike. Hi, Per. So it sounds like the 10% to 15% growth outlook for '25 is really LED lighting, right, if we think about maintenance, the loss of those contracts offset by charging. Do you agree with that? And then just curious, what type of visibility do you see? You mentioned $2 million from the DoD project. I know you've got a number of other projects in hand, set to start. But just curious, as you look at fiscal '25, what you have in hand today, and I know it's always timing dependent.

A: Yeah. As you outlined, we see both LED lighting and EV as being strong growth drivers for us. As you said, the EV business and the growth in that helps offset some of the decline in maintenance. But they're both working together for growth. We do have a significant pipeline going into this year on both EV and LED lighting. We have some very large projects that support both our new and long-term customers. We did reference in the remarks about the automotive customers coming back this year. We did see a softer year in automotive, just based on timing of projects this past fiscal year. That will give us a nice boost. I did reference also one of those automotive customers is really beginning to respond to some of the fluorescent bans that we've seen. There's evidence that they want to accelerate some timing of retrofits as a result of some of the fluorescent bans coming. So that's why we feel very good about the year in general and feel good about the lighting business.

Q: And then maybe just turning to Voltrek, I mean, it sounds like you characterized the growth here to this point being really skewed towards fleet opportunities. Just curious, you mentioned synergies with your lighting customers. Maybe what do you think that contribution is in fiscal '25 and maybe how much of your -- I think you referenced the $45 million-plus pipeline.

A: Yeah. There's a -- I would say right now, our business is definitely a mix as it continues to be from a historical perspective. In terms of fleets and non-fleet sales, we do see a huge opportunity moving forward with fleet and DC fast charge. The NEVI funds and connecting the interstate highway system, all of that, we see that as an opportunity unfolding over the next several years. The first phases of grants are hitting the street right now at the state level. So we do see more and more opportunities for fleets as we move forward, and we are engaging with customers about that as well as government sectors. So the pipeline of over $45 million does not include all of the cross-selling synergies back and forth between lighting and EV. We actually have a cross-selling pipeline right now that exceeds $30 million between our lighting and our EV business. And so we, really, are pleased in how that's coming together and strengthening.

Q: Just curious, is that something that helps you, hurts you, doesn't matter? Just some thoughts there would be helpful.

A: Yeah. I think, overall, that volatility helps us. I mean, we're a well-established company in this space, with over a decade of experience. We're partnered with very well-known premier equipment providers like ChargePoint, who's our largest partner. And so we feel really good about our position: stable partners, trusted name in the industry, and a growing pipeline. So we've seen some new entrants come and go. But overall, we feel continually optimistic about this space and our ability to compete and win.

Q: With respect to this $11 million EV customer, is this an enterprise customer or a government customer that you expect to deploy this year?

A: Yeah. We did announce it previously. It's Eversource, which is a utility in Massachusetts. And so we're contracted with them what they call make-ready work, which essentially is getting essentially all the infrastructure in place. And then on top of that, and in addition to, there's equipment.

A: Maybe just to clarify, Amit, the end user is not the utility. There are customers of Eversource that are the customers purchasing these products and services. But Eversource helps fund those purchases for the customer.

Q: How many units does this $11 million translate into, just to get a sense of what the market is looking like, if you can share that?

A: I'm sorry, Amit, you got a little broken up there. Could you please repeat the question?

Q: Yeah. I was wondering how many units this $11 million translates into. I don't know if you can share that information.

A: Yeah, I can't really give units. I can tell you that I believe the total subset of projects underneath that are approximately somewhere around, let's say, 20 to 25 projects.

Q: Are you seeing any acceleration in federal funding that could support stronger deployments in the next one or two years? It's been a little bit slower than what folks might have expected to play out. But is that changing -- that helps your future outlook?

A: Yeah, it does, Amit. In EV charging space, there was the $5 billion of NEVI funds that were appropriated. Like a lot of federal programs, they work ultimately through the states. And so things take time for that funding vehicle to go to the states and then for them to comply and begin to grant the monies. So we're just starting to see some of that NEVI funding hit the street, and I think it will really accelerate over the next 24 months. But it's starting to be applied now. And that's really for DC fast-charge infrastructure, which is good.

Q: Just one last one for me. With the maintenance margins now expected to improve from here, overall margins -- is there room for further improvement? Or should we model for these levels, 25% -- but some mid-20% margins for at least fiscal '25?

A: I think for fiscal '25, we expect to see some modest potential improvement. As I mentioned in my remarks, that won't necessarily flow through in Q1 because of some of the headwinds still that we're facing related to these three contracts that are lapsing. But then it should continue to improve in Q2, 3, and 4.

Q: The $45 million EV pipeline, I just wondered if that -- if I remember right, it was $50 million last quarter or so. And that's on net basis. I'm just wondering if that includes some new contracts that moved from the pipeline to (inaudible) orders. We're looking at on a net basis. I just wondered if you're seeing some growth in the pipeline, pickup for the new contract that turned into firm orders.

A: Yeah, great question,

