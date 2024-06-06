Release Date: June 06, 2024

Positive Points

First quarter results exceeded or met expectations on all key financial metrics.

Sequential improvement in quarterly sales trends for the third consecutive quarter in North America.

Digital sales performance outperformed stores, driven by investments in customer experience.

International business showed strong momentum with net sales up 16% year-over-year.

The multi-tender loyalty program has 30 million members driving 80% of weekly sales.

Negative Points

The retail environment in North America remains challenging and highly promotional.

Despite improvements, the PINK brand is still underperforming compared to Victoria's Secret.

Sales forecast for the second quarter of 2024 is expected to decrease in the low single-digit range.

The intimates market in North America is expected to remain pressured throughout the first half of 2024.

The company remains cautious about the broader retail environment in North America.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Martin, you mentioned the fashion show returning. How are you thinking about marketing this year? Any changes in marketing imagery or messaging? Did the April strength comment include PINK as well?

A: Yes, PINK performance improved in April, driven by new merchandise. The fashion show will return with a modern lens, focusing on glamor, runway, fashion, fun, wings, and entertainment. It will be merchandise-driven and kick off our holiday campaign.

Q: How did the swim category perform? What did you see in intimates and panties? And how did the Store of the Future perform versus the base?

A: Swim was flat year-over-year but improved significantly in April. Body by Victoria and panties performed strongly. Store of the Future stores are outperforming the fleet, creating a better shopping experience at a lower cost.

Q: Can you explain the SG&A outperformance in the first quarter? Are these cost savings sustainable for the rest of the year?

A: We've been on a cost-saving journey for over 18 months, with SG&A and buying and occupancy dollars down compared to last year. We will continue to be diligent on costs, setting the business up for strong flow-through as trends improve.

Q: Can you speak to the level of customer engagement in response to promotions versus full-price assortment? Are customers cross-shopping the rest of the store?

A: Promotional levels are slightly up year-over-year, effectively driving traffic and sales. Customers generally cross-shop, and promotions bring new or reconverted customers into the business.

Q: Can you talk about the customer reaction to the marketing campaigns behind the sport business? How does that inform your plans for the back half of the year?

A: The response to our sports business has been overwhelmingly positive, with significant sales growth and positive social media feedback. We plan to continue investing in this category, seeing it as a strategic opportunity.

Q: Can you discuss the intensity of the promotional environment and what's embedded in your plan for the second quarter and the rest of the year?

A: The promotional environment impacted our gross margin rate slightly but drove sales past our original guidance. We expect the promotional environment to remain challenging and will continue to use promotions strategically.

Q: Why is the international business outperforming, especially in China? Are there lessons you can apply to the US?

A: Our international business is strong, with nearly 550 stores and significant digital presence. Partnering with Regina Miracle in China has been crucial. We market the brand in an elevated way internationally, commanding higher retail prices and focusing on different merchandise mixes.

Q: How are you leveraging the new customer data from the multi-tender loyalty rollout?

A: We've made significant progress in insights, data, and customer experience. Our multi-tender loyalty program now drives 80% of sales, providing a platform for personalized marketing. We're at the beginning of leveraging these insights for curated customer experiences.

Q: What's your expectation for the PINK business for the remainder of the year? How is the Adore Me business tracking versus expectations?

A: PINK is in a turnaround strategy, focusing on youthful, evolving, confident, and optimistic merchandise. Adore Me is performing well, with growth in sales and operating income. We're leveraging synergies in technology and marketing, including Try-On at Home and loyalty-based features.

Q: Any sense for what enabled the intimates market improvement in North America? How does it impact your view from here?

A: The overall market improved in the first quarter, with our share remaining flat at 20%. We saw strong performance in March and April. We believe this is a normalization and correction in the market.

