On June 6, 2024, Susan Merkatoris, Director at Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NIC, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 89,224 shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc operates as a financial holding company primarily through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank. The company provides a range of banking services including commercial and consumer banking, lending services, and wealth management, catering to businesses and individuals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 20 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

As of the date of the recent transaction, shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc were priced at $79.02, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.18 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.14, which is above the industry median of 9.53.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $79.69, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This suggests that Nicolet Bankshares Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company’s past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

