On June 6, 2024, Gilberto Monzon, Executive Vice President of Popular Inc (BPOP, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 48,320.061 shares of Popular Inc.

Popular Inc operates as a financial services entity primarily in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides a range of retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services, along with other financial services.

Over the past year, Gilberto Monzon has sold a total of 8,400 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Popular Inc were trading at $85.8 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $6.243 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.82, which is above the industry median of 9.53.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $83.55, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.