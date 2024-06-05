On June 5, 2024, Brian Goff, Chief Executive Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial), executed a sale of 12,115 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 67,192 shares of the company.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 53,443 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $48.84, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $2.70 billion. This valuation is crucial for investors considering the GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow to assess whether the stock is trading at a fair price.

The insider's recent transaction could provide valuable insight for current and potential investors into the insider's perspective on the stock's value and future direction.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO, Financial), interested parties are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and consider the broader market and industry trends.

