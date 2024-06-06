On June 6, 2024, John Thornton, Director at Ford Motor Co (F, Financial), bought 24,790 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 389,576 shares of Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Co, a global company, is known for its production and sale of automobiles and commercial vehicles under the Ford brand and luxury cars under the Lincoln brand.

The shares were purchased at a price of $12.08 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $299,471.20. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, insider transaction history at Ford Motor Co shows a balanced activity, with 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells. John Thornton has been an active buyer, accumulating 24,790 shares through purchases.

On the valuation front, Ford Motor Co's shares are trading with a market cap of $48.51 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 12.53, which is below the industry median of 15.66. The GF Value of $15.38 suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider buying event could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current levels, considering the insider's increasing stake in the company.

