On June 7, 2024, Julie Turpin, the Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Brown & Brown Inc (BRO, Financial), sold 3,350 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 43,995 shares of the company.

Brown & Brown Inc (BRO, Financial) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions, insurance, and reinsurance products and services to businesses, public entities, and individuals.

Shares of Brown & Brown Inc were priced at $89.92 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $25.75 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.78, indicating a premium compared to the industry median of 11.275 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is $82.24, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, which suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells at Brown & Brown Inc. The insider, Julie Turpin, has sold a total of 3,350 shares and has not made any purchases during the same period.

This recent transaction follows a trend in the company where insider sells have outnumbered buys, suggesting varied activities among the company's key stakeholders.

