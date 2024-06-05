On June 5, 2024, Travis Marquette, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL, Financial), executed a sale of 2,146 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $233 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 17,119 shares of Burlington Stores Inc.

Burlington Stores Inc operates as a national off-price retailer offering branded apparel at discount prices. The company's approach focuses on rapid inventory turnover, purchasing merchandise opportunistically from a wide variety of suppliers, and delivering significant savings to its customers.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Burlington Stores Inc shows a total of three insider sales and no insider buys. This recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend where the only transactions recorded are sales.

The shares of Burlington Stores Inc were trading at $233 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $14.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 38.43, which is above both the industry median of 17.84 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Burlington Stores Inc is $214.37 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are positioning themselves with respect to their holdings in Burlington Stores Inc.

