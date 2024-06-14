Chad Keetch, the Chief Investment Officer, Executive Vice President, and Secretary of Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial), executed a sale of 27,134 shares of the company on June 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $121.33 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,292,006.22. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 86,946 shares of the company.

Ensign Group Inc specializes in providing skilled nursing services, rehabilitative care services, and other healthcare services. The company operates facilities across the United States, focusing on providing a range of care to meet the needs of patients.

Over the past year, Chad Keetch has sold a total of 63,397 shares of Ensign Group Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Ensign Group Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 20 sales and only 1 buy over the last year.

On the valuation front, Ensign Group Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 31.41, which is above both the industry median of 24.26 and the company's historical median. The market cap of Ensign Group Inc is approximately $6.78 billion.

The stock's current price of $121.33 aligns closely with its GF Value of $120.33, indicating that it is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This sale by a high-ranking insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

