Director Edward Basile of TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial) sold 1,193 shares of the company on June 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 732 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $138.08, valuing the transaction at approximately $164,674.44.

TransMedics Group Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, accessibility, and outcomes of organ transplant therapy. The company designs and markets organ transplant therapy systems that aim to enhance the functionality and viability of organs before transplantation.

Over the past year, Edward Basile has sold a total of 15,507 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within TransMedics Group Inc, where there have been 45 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

The market cap of TransMedics Group Inc is currently $4.52 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TransMedics Group Inc is estimated at $211.77 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status.

This insider selling activity and the current valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring TransMedics Group Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

