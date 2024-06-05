On June 5, 2024, Bryan Wiener, Director at Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company at a price of $20.51 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 71,639 shares of the company.

Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial) is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The platform provides a suite of services to dealers and private sellers, enhancing the car buying and selling experience.

Over the past year, Bryan Wiener has sold a total of 25,000 shares of Cars.com Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company has seen a total of 18 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

As of the latest transaction, Cars.com Inc (CARS, Financial) had a market cap of $1.346 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 13.04, which is below both the industry median of 15.66 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Cars.com Inc is $17.78, indicating that with a current price of $20.51, the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale follows a trend in the company where the majority of transactions over the past year have been sales, suggesting a possible sentiment of taking profits or reallocating investments among those with intimate knowledge of the company.

