On June 6, 2024, Dan Preston, Director of Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial), executed a sale of 14,770 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at an average price of $40.31, totaling approximately $595,178.70. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 22,995 shares of the company.

Dave Inc (DAVE, Financial) operates as a financial platform that innovates financial solutions for its customers, focusing on banking and personal finance management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,770 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction forms part of a broader pattern observed at Dave Inc, where insider activity has included 3 buys and 9 sells over the last year.

Shares of Dave Inc were trading at $40.31 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at approximately $464.109 million.

