On June 6, 2024, Richard Blackley, the Chief Financial Officer of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR, Financial), executed a sale of 29,978 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $19.58 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 675,442 shares of Oscar Health Inc.

Oscar Health Inc is a technology-driven health insurance company that focuses on providing individual and family health insurance products. The company leverages technology to simplify the health insurance experience, offering user-friendly interfaces and customer-focused services.

Over the past year, Richard Blackley has sold a total of 185,213 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

As of the date of the recent transaction, Oscar Health Inc (OSCR, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $4.58 billion. The stock's price of $19.58 and a GF Value of $11.61 suggest a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.69, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale by Richard Blackley might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the valuation metrics and the overall trading history of insiders at Oscar Health Inc.

