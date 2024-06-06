On June 6, 2024, Samuel Zales, Chief Operating Officer and President of CarGurus Inc (CARG, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $25 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 518,845 shares of CarGurus Inc.

CarGurus Inc operates as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.