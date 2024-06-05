On June 5, 2024, International Artal, serving as Director and 10% Owner, executed a sale of 3,000,000 shares of Cava Group Inc (CAVA, Financial). The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 23,507,990 shares of the company.

Cava Group Inc operates in the restaurant industry, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine. The company offers a customizable menu of spreads, proteins, and toppings, served in a fast-casual dining format. Cava Group Inc has expanded its presence significantly, operating numerous locations across the United States.

Over the past year, International Artal has sold a total of 8,500,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed in the company, where there have been more insider sales (7) than buys (5) over the past year.

Shares of Cava Group Inc were trading at $87.25 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $9.70 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 425.20, which is above the industry median of 23.425.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current valuation metrics, such as the GF Value, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

