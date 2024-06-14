Chief Technology Officer Timothy Stonehocker of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial) sold 104,000 shares of the company on June 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 883,570 shares of the company.

SoundHound AI Inc specializes in developing voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies. The company's solutions are used across various applications, enabling businesses and consumers to interact with products and services through voice interfaces.

Over the past year, Timothy Stonehocker has sold a total of 382,476 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at SoundHound AI Inc, where there have been 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc were trading at $5 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.53 billion. This valuation reflects the company's position in the technology sector, with metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow being key indicators of its financial health and market perception.

The insider's recent sale aligns with the overall selling trend among other insiders at the company, as depicted in the following insider trend image:

For more detailed valuation, investors might consider looking at the GF Value of SoundHound AI Inc, which provides an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, adjusted for future business growth prospects.

This insider activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock performance.

