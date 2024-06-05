On June 5, 2024, Percy Carter, Chief Scientific Officer of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 41,895 shares of the company.

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapies for patients with genomically defined diseases. The company's approach aims at targeting specific mutations that cause cancer and other serious diseases.

Over the past year, Percy Carter has sold a total of 8,722 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp were trading at $105.13 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion. According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34. The GF Value of $78.55 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

