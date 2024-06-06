On June 6, 2024, Nicolas Catoggio, President & CEO of PCB at Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was conducted at a price of $105.3 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 72,492 shares of Post Holdings Inc.

Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial) operates within the consumer goods sector, primarily engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded consumer foods. The company's portfolio includes a variety of categories such as ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, and various packaged food products.

Over the past year, Nicolas Catoggio has sold a total of 6,800 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Post Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 12 sales and 2 buys over the last year.

Shares of Post Holdings Inc were trading at $105.3 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.92, which is above the industry median of 18.33.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Post Holdings Inc is estimated at $109.24 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Post Holdings Inc.

