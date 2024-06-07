Q4 2024 Graham Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 07, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Graham Corporation's fourth-quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results conference call. At this time, I will now turn the conference over to Debbie Pawlowski, Investor Relations for Graham Corp.
Deborah Pawlowski - Kei Advisors LLC - IR
Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Graham Corporation. Here with me on the call are Dan Thoren, our President and CEO; and Chris Thome, our Chief Financial Officer. Dan and Chris are going to provide their formal remarks, after which we will open the line for questions.
You should have a copy of the fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial results that were released this morning. If not, you can access the release on our website at ir.grahamcorp.com. You will find there as well the slides that will accompany today's discussion.
If you turn to slide 2, I will review the Safe Harbor statement.
