On June 6, 2024, Walter Siegel, Sr. Vice President & Chief Legal Officer of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial), sold 4,134 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 39,526 shares of Henry Schein Inc. Details of the sale can be found in the SEC Filing.

Henry Schein Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental and medical practitioners. The company operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock.

Over the past year, Walter Siegel has sold a total of 4,134 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Henry Schein Inc shows no insider buys in the past year, with a total of 7 insider sells during the same period.

Shares of Henry Schein Inc were trading at $69.47 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 23.07, which is above the industry median of 17.795 and also higher than the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Henry Schein Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $83.97. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

