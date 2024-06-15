President van der Valk Eric of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI, Financial) executed a sale of 1,438 shares of the company on June 5, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,158 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $90 per share.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise at reduced prices. The company offers products in various categories, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware.

Over the past year, van der Valk Eric has sold a total of 9,739 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc were trading at $90 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 26.34, which is above the industry median of 16.49.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.15, based on a GF Value of $78.19. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

